King County stepping up patrols for Labor Day weekend

KING COUNTY - — If you’re hitting the roads for Labor Day weekend, make sure you do it when you’re sober.

King County Target Zero Task Force said the county is adding extra DUI patrols to deter motorists from getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

The enforcement period is part of the “100 Safe Days of Summer” campaign, which deploys ongoing patrols throughout the summer to keep Washington’s roadways safe during what is typically the most dangerous time of the year.

In 2023, there were 810 traffic deaths in Washington. According to the Target Zero Task Force, 400 of those involved an impaired driver.

“Studies show that most Washingtonians avoid and take action against impaired driving. In fact, 71% of people don’t drink and drive, and 81% report intervening for others when needed,” said Sara Wood, Target Zero Manager, King County.

“We’re making progress, but the truth is that substances are still the most common factor in deadly crashes in King County. We all play a role in keeping our roadways safe, and we need everyone to plan for a sober ride home, every time they go out.”

People can keep roads safe by:

· Designate a sober driver before consuming alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs

· Use ride-share services

· Take public transportation, such as buses or trains

· Call a taxi or other car service

· Stay the night at your destination, if possible

Those arrested for DUI can expect fines of at least $10,000, according to the Target Zero Task Force.

