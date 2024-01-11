King County Sheriff’s Office rescues hikers stuck at Franklin Falls

FRANKLIN FALLS, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office worked with King County SAR volunteers to rescue two hikers who were stuck at the bottom of Franklin Falls this week.

“Before going on your adventures, let someone know your plans,” said a spokesperson.

Officials are reminding the public to check trail conditions before leaving on any trips.

Before going on your adventures, let someone know your plans, check road/trail conditions, have emergency supplies, bring proper footwear & PLENTY of warm clothing.









