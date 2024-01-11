Local

King County Sheriff’s Office rescues hikers stuck at Franklin Falls

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 4

Hiker Rescue

By KIRO 7 News Staff

FRANKLIN FALLS, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office worked with King County SAR volunteers to rescue two hikers who were stuck at the bottom of Franklin Falls this week.

“Before going on your adventures, let someone know your plans,” said a spokesperson.

Officials are reminding the public to check trail conditions before leaving on any trips.



©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read