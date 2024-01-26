King County Sheriff’s Office prepares to host Community Police Academy

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Burien and SeaTac police to host the Community Police Academy.

Officials say the Community Police Academy is designed to foster relationships between the public and law enforcement through education.

The program will teach participants about the following.

History of the department

Hiring and recruitment

Early intervention and crime prevention

Overview of major crimes, street crimes, and gangs

Patrol procedures

Use of force

K-9 units

Major accident response and reconstruction

Firearms training and bomb disposal

Click here to register for the event.

