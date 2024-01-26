Local

King County Sheriff’s Office prepares to host Community Police Academy

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Burien and SeaTac police to host the Community Police Academy.

Officials say the Community Police Academy is designed to foster relationships between the public and law enforcement through education.

The program will teach participants about the following.

  • History of the department
  • Hiring and recruitment
  • Early intervention and crime prevention
  • Overview of major crimes, street crimes, and gangs
  • Patrol procedures
  • Use of force
  • K-9 units
  • Major accident response and reconstruction
  • Firearms training and bomb disposal

Click here to register for the event.

