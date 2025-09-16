King County Sheriff warning of contracting scam

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is warning of a new scam following multiple reports of predatory contractors taking advantage of residents after storms or big repairs to their homes.

KCSO says to be aware of unsolicited door-to-door visits, requests for large cash payments up front, contracts with typos or blank spaces, and high-pressure tactics.

For residents looking to hire a contractor, the sheriff’s office provided a list of tips to stay safe and avoid being taken advantage of:

Get a couple of estimates before hiring

Make sure they’re licensed and insured

Set up payments as work is completed

Always get the details in writing.

Officials advise that if something feels off, it probably is, to trust your gut, and to contact the sheriff’s office if you think someone is trying to scam residents in your area.

