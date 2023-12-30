King County sets new record for fentanyl overdoses with over 1,050 deaths in 2023

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County says it has set a new record for deadly fentanyl-related overdoses with over 1,050 people dying in 2023.

The new numbers surpass last year’s record by an alarming 47%.

Officials say that half of the overdose deaths this year have involved a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Outside of the confirmed cases, the Seattle Times reports that another 82 suspected overdose deaths are awaiting toxicology reports.

In response to the record-high overdose number, emergency medical services continue to focus on overdose prevention and have reversed more than 7,700 overdoses countywide.

The county public health department has also placed vending machines around Seattle and Kent that offer free and confidential overdose prevention supplies and resources.

The items include drug test strips and naloxone kits which reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.









©2023 Cox Media Group