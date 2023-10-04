King County offering money to small businesses hit by vandalism

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Small businesses in King County can now apply for relief funding for any damage caused by vandalism or break-ins that happened since the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The King County Department of Local Services Storefront Repair Program will help businesses with 10 or fewer employees by providing a one-time grant of up to $5,000 according to a Wednesday press release.

Retail, grocery, food service, personal, professional, and medical services can all apply for the grant.

Applications for the funding will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2023, depending on funding availability.

Eligible expenses include:

Replacement of security screens or bars, graffiti removal, security cameras, and insurance claim deductibles

Repair or replacement of windows, doors, exterior lighting, signs, or awnings

“Unfortunately, the vandalism and break-ins that became prevalent across the country during the pandemic continue to have lingering effects,” said Local Services Director John Taylor. “The Storefront Repair Grant Program is another way local government is trying to help businesses recover.”

Visit the Storefront Repair Grant Program page to make an application.

