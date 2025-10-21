King County honors courthouse dog in retirement ceremony

SEATTLE — After 10 years of service, Errol the King County Courthouse dog is retiring.

County officials held a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon to honor the dog that worked to assist people with mental disabilities, the elderly, teens, and young children.

Errol also comforted people who were called to testify before a courtroom or give witness interviews, the county said in a release.

“For 10 years, Errol has served the people of King County with quiet strength, patience, and an extraordinary gift for bringing calm and comfort to hundreds of vulnerable witnesses: Young children. Survivors of gender-based violence. Our elders. And so many others as they navigated the most difficult moments of their lives,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said.

Officials declared October 21, 2025, as “Errol the Courthouse Dog Day” in King County.

The King County Courthouse became the first in the nation to have a courthouse dog, CEO of the Courthouse Dogs Foundation Delicia Ako said.

“As we celebrate Errol’s retirement, we honor both his place in judicial history and the legacy that lives on in the countless individuals he helped to find their voice and strength in court,” Ako said.

