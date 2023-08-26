King County hearing will source public opinion on selling land to Auburn

KING COUNTY — The King County Council is holding a hearing Sep 5. to see if the public would be okay with an ordinance that would allow the County to sell land to Auburn.

The land that would be sold is under the Metro’s Bellevue and East bus bases which are also related to the city’s 124th Avenue improvement plan. Directions for attendance and participation will be posted on the Council’s webpage before the meeting.

The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the King County Courthouse.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is available here.









