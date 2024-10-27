King County grants over $250 thousand to light up SeaTac BMX Race Course

SEATAC, Wash. — On Wednesday, King County Parks announced that the BMX Race Track in SeaTac was awarded $258,196 to install lighting.

The grant was approved by a King County Parks levy in 2023.

The new lighting helps to extend their hours as sunset happens earlier.

The grant also allows the park to stay open longer into the year and host additional national competitions.

SeaTac BMX provides a safe race course for all ages while promoting non-traditional sports.

To learn more about the park or to ride there, visit SeaTac BMX.

