King County family on high alert after armed prowlers target their home two nights in a row

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A King County family is on high alert after three people were caught on a home security camera working to break into their home two nights in a row.

Early Monday morning, Ring cameras throughout one Skyway neighborhood captured people with handguns and masks trying to break into a split-level home. A dog inside the home began barking and the criminals fled before law enforcement arrived.

On Tuesday evening, cameras captured a similar sight; people with guns, including what looks like a rifle, working to break into the same home.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said three people were able to break in on the second night. The armed thieves broke windows and stole items from the downstairs unit before running off.

“We never want to see firearms, you know, in in our communities, in this way. We don’t want to see this conduct,” said Capt. Tim Meyer with the Sheriff’s Office. “One instance is one too many, let alone two, as we’ve seen here.”

Meyers told KIRO 7 that law enforcement is looking for three suspects, believed to be male. He is confident officers will be able to track down the criminals.

Extra patrols are expected in the area.

“King County is incredibly safe, but videos like this can, can shake that confidence, and we’re very mindful of that,” said Capt. Meyer.

Despite the disturbing actions the Ring cameras in Skyway captured, Capt. Meyer is in favor of home cameras.

He told KIRO 7, cameras can detect danger and be used as evidence.

“It’s very, very helpful, and certainly has been a great advancement in public safety,” said Capt. Meyer.

©2024 Cox Media Group