King County to expand cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temps, possible snow

King County will be opening up expanded cold weather shelters this week ahead of freezing temperatures and potential snow.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating what it calls “Tier 3 Severe Weather Response Protocols” between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16. That has them working with cities to ensure that additional 24/7 emergency shelters and warming centers are open by the time freezing weather arrives.

Tier 3 protocols are put into effect whenever daily high temperatures are predicted at 35 degrees or lower for a single day, when daily lows are at 30 or below, and/or when snow/rain accumulation is over four inches.

Lows in the Seattle area are expected to dip down to 24 degrees by Thursday. Highs for Friday could be as low as 28 degrees. The bulk of potential snowfall is expected to arrive on Friday into Saturday should the current forecast hold up.

The KCRHA will coordinate with transit agencies to get people to shelters, and work with local governments to open city halls and other city-owned buildings to add more warming centers.

This will also include food distribution to shelters and day centers.





