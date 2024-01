MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says it heard from someone who was carjacked in the 22000 block of Southeast 240th Street just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told deputies that an armed man in his 30s took her car.

Officials say the man was later found and arrested in the 26000 block of Southeast 200th Street. Nobody was hurt during the carjacking or the arrest.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.





