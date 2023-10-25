King County deputies find over 44 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office found over 44 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop last week, according to the King County Sheriff PIO.

The 44.3 pounds is around the same weight as a twin-sized mattress, the release stated.

Detectives and K9 Quinn assisted in the seizure.

The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

