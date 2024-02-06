Local

King County crews rescue man and 6-year-old after kayak flips

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(Matthew Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BURIEN, Wash. — South King County Fire crews saved a man and a 6-year-old after their kayak flipped on Sunday.

Crews responded to the Puget Sound near Burien and found the man and child on the verge of hypothermia.

“They quickly rescued the two and the child was airlifted to Harborview,” said South King Fire in a post. “Job well done to the crew of Fire Boat Zenith.”



©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read