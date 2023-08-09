Kids playing with spent casing leads to Seattle police discovering shots fired at school

An elementary school in West Seattle was hit by several bullets, which was discovered after staff saw kids handling a spent casing in the playground.

At about 10:32 a.m. Monday, staff at Highland Park Elementary School saw bullet damage to the building after they saw two kids with the spent casing.

Seattle police that responded noted damage to a floodlight and damage to the outside of the building where the floodlight was located.

Staff told officers the floodlight had been working Thursday, but was found damaged on Friday.

There are currently no suspects.

