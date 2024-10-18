KFC parking lot shooting leaves multiple cars damaged; no reported injuries

SEATTLE — A shooting in the parking lot of a Seattle-area fast-food restaurant left multiple cars and a nearby building damaged.

Just before 9:30 Thursday night, officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a “Shots-fired” alert near the intersection of Rainier and Seward Avenue South in South Seattle.

While officers were responding to the scene, a 19-year-old man called 911 and said his car was struck by gunfire. When officers arrived, they found the victim’s car had been hit by gunfire.

The victim said he encountered the suspects in a nearby supermarket parking lot before the shooting. The man told police he left the supermarket parking lot and parked at a KFC restaurant in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South. As the victim sat inside this parked car, the suspects pulled up and started shooting at him.

Gunfire hit the victim’s car and multiple other cars in the restaurant parking lot. A building was also struck nearby, police said. Nobody was reported to be hurt.

The circumstances that led up to the initial encounter and shooting remained unclear as of Friday morning, and no suspects are in custody.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit was told about the incident and is investigating.









