Key swiped from Jefferson County courthouse used to steal unmarked patrol car, sheriff says

Jefferson County authorities say a man broke into the county courthouse before dawn, stole law enforcement gear and an unmarked patrol car, and was arrested hours later near Forks, with all property recovered.

A county employee called 911 at about 6:05 a.m. today to report a burglary at the courthouse, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded with assistance from the Port Townsend Police Department and Washington State Patrol to secure and clear the building.

An initial review found the break-in happened around 1 a.m.

Investigators say a person wearing dark clothing broke a window to get inside and forced entry into the Sheriff’s Civil Office.

Several items of law enforcement equipment were taken, including a key to an unmarked patrol car. The person then used that key to take the car and left the area.

By later in the morning, detectives had identified a suspect and found both him and the stolen car near Forks.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Andrew Gaikowski, 34, of Jefferson County.

He was taken into custody without incident, and all stolen items were recovered, the agency said.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Sheriff Andy Pernsteiner credited the quick identification and arrest to his investigators and partner agencies.

“Due to excellent investigative work by JCSO Detective Sergeant Derek Allen, Detective Brian Anderson, and Deputy Gordon Tamura, the subject who committed this offense was quickly identified, located, and safely taken into custody. I’d like to thank our great team at JCSO and our partners at PTPD and WSP for their swift and professional assistance.”

Anyone seeking additional information is asked to contact Detective Brian Anderson at branderson@co.jefferson.wa.us.

©2025 Cox Media Group