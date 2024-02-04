Key Peninsula firefighters battle structure fire

KEY PENINSUAL, Wash. — Key Peninsula firefighters say they battled a structure fire Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched after hearing about the fire around 7 a.m.

Officials say they are not certain what caused the fire, however, they suspect it could have been a space heater.

