Kent smoke shop clerk dies after hit-and-run, suspect arrested

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after a confrontation between a shoplifter and a store clerk in Kent led to a victim being intentionally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot on Sept. 16.

At approximately 7:52 p.m., Kent Police Department (KPD) officers responded to the EZ Smoke Shop at 26022 Pacific Highway S. for a reported assault, KPD announced.

The 911 call indicated a man had been assaulted in the parking lot, and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers learned after their arrival that the victim was the store clerk, a 58-year-old man from Covington, of the smoke shop.

Witnesses revealed that the suspect attempted to shoplift items from the store and was confronted by the store clerk. The suspect refused to return the item, which began a brief altercation in the business’s parking lot.

Suspect used vehicle as a weapon during parking lot dispute

During the dispute, the suspect intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle, which caused significant injuries to the victim’s head and resulted in him losing consciousness.

King County Medics responded and provided medical assistance, later transporting the victim to Harborview in critical condition. On Sept. 22, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Kent homicide detectives gained control of the investigation, later identifying a 28-year-old Kent man as the suspect. KPD detectives and the Valley SWAT Team responded to the suspect’s location in Kent’s East Hill on Tuesday and took him into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives anticipate filing charges in the coming days. KPD urged witnesses of any part of the crime who haven’t been interviewed to contact the department’s tip line at (253) 856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

