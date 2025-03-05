Kent police SWAT takes down fugitive pair, one found hiding in bushes

KENT, Wash. — Kent police officers, alongside the Valley SWAT team, arrested a 39-year-old man with multiple felony warrants Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Phoenix Court Apartments, authorities said.

The suspect was wanted on a $30,000 warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as additional warrants for escape from the Department of Corrections and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to Kent police.

Valley SWAT officers, known as VSWAT, conducted surveillance on the home before setting perimeters.

Once a search warrant was granted, officers made multiple announcements over a PA system, urging the suspect to surrender.

Eventually, he complied and was taken into custody.

During the operation, officers also encountered a second suspect, a 39-year-old woman from Renton, who was also wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Police said that after leaving the apartment, she attempted to avoid capture by crawling through nearby bushes and ignoring officers’ commands.

She was eventually detained and booked on warrants for escape from the Department of Corrections, two counts of residential burglary, motor vehicle theft, domestic violence reckless endangerment, and third-degree criminal mistreatment.





©2025 Cox Media Group