Kent Police stop suspect in stolen Prius, remind drivers not to leave cars running unattended

KENT, Wash. — As the weather gets colder, Kent Police are reminding drivers not to leave cars running unattended.

For some thieves, the opportunity is too good to pass up.

That’s what happened at a Redmond park Monday morning.

On Monday at 9:44 a.m., Kent Officer Munoz was on patrol near South 228th and Central Avenue South when he was told that a stolen car was heading south on Central.

The 2012 Toyota Prius was stolen out of King County.

Munoz headed toward the location and spotted the car as it turned to head east on James. The officer turned on his emergency lights and the driver of the Prius slowly moved to the right near some loading docks at a school.

As other Kent officers came to the scene to ensure a safe arrest and to protect the school, the only person in the car, a 39-year-old woman, was arrested.

The woman told Munoz she had been at a park in Redmond when she saw the Prius and decided she would take it.

“Even though she did not know the owners, she expressed to the Officer that she didn’t believe she stole the car,” Kent Police said on the department’s Facebook page.

The owner of the Prius later told Munoz that her child had been driving the car when it was stolen. They had gotten out of the Prius last Friday and left it running while speaking with a coach.

When the suspect saw the driver step out, she saw that as her opportunity to jump in the car and take off.

©2024 Cox Media Group