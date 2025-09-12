Kent police seek public’s help to find missing vulnerable man

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Kent Police Department (KPD) has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing and vulnerable Kent man.

Brandon Ensminger, 35, was released from a local medical facility in mid-August and was last seen at a 7-Eleven in Kent on Aug. 17.

The KPD investigation determined Ensminger’s last known location was at the Comfort Inn motel in Kent, where he checked out of his room on Aug. 22.

Kent police seek help locating missing man, Brandon Ensminger

Ensminger is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, skinny, and has brown eyes.

KPD noted Ensminger frequents the areas of Central Ave. N., and Pacific Highway S., often near motels in that area.

Ensminger can drive, but does not have a car. He is likely traveling on foot and may be carrying a blue Walmart bag.

KPD mentioned Ensminger is an “extreme introvert” and has multiple medical issues, which include an auditory processing disorder. He may be off his medication, making him unable to care for himself.

Ensminger will refuse to eat, and the photos provided by KPD are of Ensminger before he lost 30 pounds.

Ensminger is a native English speaker; however, he may ask for an interpreter when others speak English due to his unmedicated state, making it difficult to understand what is being said to him.

KPD noted it has canvassed the various locations he is known to visit, but he has not been found.

If you have any tips about Ensminger’s whereabouts, KPD urged people to call the Kent Tip Line (253) 856-5808 or send a tip to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

If a tip is time sensitive, call the non-emergency dispatch line at (253) 852-2121 or call 911.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group