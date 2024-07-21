Kent police search for man who tried to kidnap child through window

On Friday, at 10:46 p.m., Kent Police responded to an attempted kidnapping at an apartment on 700 East James Street, according to the Kent Police Department.

According to the 911 caller, an unknown man reached through a window and grabbed their young daughter.

When they arrived, officers learned from the parents that the incident happened while their daughter was in the bathroom.

An unidentified man reached through the window, threatened her, and grabbed her by the hair, attempting to pull her through the window.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction when he failed to abduct the child.

A search for the suspect was conducted by multiple K9 teams, Kent officers, and the King County Sheriff’s Guardian 1 helicopter, but he was not located.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5′6″ to 5′9″ tall, thin build, bald with some facial hair, and “about the age of her dad,” who is in his early 40s.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Kent Police are urging residents near the area to review their security cameras for any footage of the suspect around 10:46 p.m. on Friday night.

Anyone with relevant video or information is asked to contact KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call the Tip Line at 253-856-5808, referencing case number 24-10033.

If you know the suspect’s identity or have urgent information, please call 911 immediately.

