Kent police search for hit-and-run driver who injured teen last month

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Kent police are trying to find a hit-and-run driver who hurt a 15-year-old boy last month.

“On December 2, 2025, between 6:50 and 6:55 a.m., a 15-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing the street in the 11400 block of SE 232nd St.,” the Kent Police Department stated in a post on Facebook. “The victim/pedestrian was crossing from north to south outside of the crosswalk when he was struck and knocked to the ground.”

He was walking to his bus stop and was east of Park Orchard Elementary when he was hit, the boy said.

The vehicle stopped.

“The suspect/driver offered the teen a ride to school but sped off after the victim asked for an ambulance,” according to the post. “The victim was unable to get a vehicle license plate but thought it started with CO.”

The boy went to school, but later went to the hospital. He ended up needing wrist surgery as a result of the crash.

The teen described the suspect vehicle as a “dark grey Toyota SUV,” police said.

“He described the driver as a “black female in her 50s, about 5’6”, stocky build and wearing a hijab or similar head covering,” the post said. “He stated that she spoke English with an accent.”

The boy told police he saw the SUV heading toward 112th Way.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Kent PD.

You can email your tip to: KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

