Kent Police respond to carjacking, suspect found inside high school

Kent Police arrested a juvenile suspect after a carjacking incident near Kentridge High School led to a lockdown Thursday morning, according to a statement from the department.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. when a 27-year-old Newcastle man called 911, reporting that his car had been stolen at gunpoint.

The victim said the suspect had posed as a potential buyer for the car he had put up for sale.

After a test drive and negotiating the price, the suspect produced a firearm and took the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of Kentridge High School, where police later found it.

Officers soon learned that the suspect had entered the high school, prompting an immediate lockdown.

Police quickly located the juvenile suspect inside the school and took him into custody without further incident.

Authorities assured the public that there was no ongoing threat to safety, though the school remained on a modified lockdown while investigators processed evidence related to the carjacking.

©2024 Cox Media Group