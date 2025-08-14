Kent police renew call for help in 2023 kidnapping case involving toddlers

Note: Police warn the video of the kidnapping may be disturbing and is not suitable for young children.

Kent police are again asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing a car with three young children inside in March 2023.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on March 1, 2023, in the 20800 block of 110th Avenue Southeast, according to the Kent Police Department.

Investigators said a mother was loading her four children into their vehicle when the man ran up, got into the driver’s seat, and drove away.

At the time, the woman’s teenage daughter was helping buckle the family’s 2-year-old twins into their car seats from the passenger side.

As the suspect sped away, one of the car seats—still unbuckled—was thrown from the vehicle, ejecting one of the twins onto the ground.

Police said the child had injuries, but they were not life-threatening.

The suspect continued driving with the other 2-year-old twin and their 8-year-old sister still inside.

A short time later, he left the two children a few neighborhoods away before disappearing.

Despite an extensive search and the release of security footage and photos across social media and news outlets last year, the suspect has not been found.

Kent attempted kidnapping suspect

Detectives say they have conducted “extensive forensics” on the case and continue to follow up on every lead.

Kent police released the images and video again Thursday in hopes someone might recognize the man.

They are urging people to look at the footage and share it with others.

Tips can be sent to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or by calling the Kent Police Department’s tip line at 253-856-5808.

Urgent information should be reported by calling 911 or the department’s non-emergency line at 253-852-2121.

©2025 Cox Media Group