Kent Police and K9 unit arrest suspect wanted on $100K rape warrant

Kent Police arrested a 26-year-old Auburn man late Wednesday who was wanted on a $100,000 warrant for third-degree rape, according to a department release.

Officers received a tip about the suspect’s location at an apartment on South 258th and requested assistance from K9 Handler Tudor and his K9 partner, Frank, in case the suspect attempted to flee.

After confirming that the suspect was inside, officers called and asked him to exit the apartment.

The man complied and was taken into custody without incident.

He was later booked into King County Jail.

