Kent police help two teens who had their birthday bikes stolen by thieves

KENT, Wash. — A thief in Kent stole two teenage girls’ bikes given to them as birthday presents around August 4th, Kent Police posted on Facebook.

Officers worked with BlueBride Alliance, a program that funds acts of kindness in the community, to buy new bikes and personally deliver them to the girls.

“We are thankful for our partnership with BlueBridge and the difference they make in our community, one small gesture at a time,” Kent Police wrote in a social media post.

