Kent Police capture woman suspected of stabbing man in his home

Kent Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred on October 3 in the 23600 block of 126th Avenue South.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call just after 4 a.m. from a 42-year-old man who reported being stabbed by an unknown woman in his home.

Officers and firefighters found the victim outside his home and provided lifesaving measures before he was transported to a local hospital.

Despite multiple stab wounds, the man survived.

Detectives launched an investigation to identify the suspect, who was determined to be a 29-year-old Kent resident.

On October 7, around 11:30 a.m., police spotted the woman and set up a containment area near her home.

Although she initially ran away, officers quickly located and arrested her without incident.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence related to the assault.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Kent Police via their tip line at 253-856-5808.

