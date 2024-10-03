Kent Police arrest two teens in fatal assault, seek third suspect

Kent Police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man who was assaulted by a group of juveniles on August 22 at the intersection of East James Street and Central Avenue North, according to a release from the department.

The victim, who was unconscious when officers arrived, was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he died on September 8 following surgery.

Witnesses told officers that up to 20 juveniles attacked the man, knocking him off his bicycle and continuing to kick and hit him while he was on the ground.

Despite efforts from witnesses to stop the assault by honking their horns and yelling, the group ran away as police arrived.

Kent Police identified three juvenile males as the primary suspects after an investigation that included video evidence and witness interviews.

On September 26, two of the suspects—a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, both Kent residents—were arrested without incident at their respective high schools, Kent-Meridian and Kentridge.

Both were booked into King County Juvenile Detention for second-degree murder.

The department is asking for the public’s help in locating the third suspect, 15-year-old Skyler David Young, also of Kent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121 or 911.

Kent Police Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault and are determining if additional individuals will face charges.

