Kent police arrest man with 31 gross misdemeanors, find gun, drugs after suspicious van reported

KENT, Wash. — Kent police made an arrest on Aug. 9 and found guns and drugs after a suspicious cargo van was reported.

The Kent Police Department said a resident called 911 after the van had been parked near their home on 98th Avenue South for the past week. The caller told police there was strange behavior, believed to be drug activity, around the van and the home it was parked next to.

Kent officers responded and found several men in a sedan near the empty cargo van. Police said the sedan had no plates and was sporting a fake trip permit. They also said the sedan’s VIN number was covered with tape and the steering column was “completely destroyed.”

Police said the van turned out to be stolen in King County on July 26. They also said a 39-year-old Kent man climbed out of the sedan holding a drug pipe which “Seemed like an odd choice, even in our line of work.”

Police said the man had multiple arrest warrants in different cities, including one in Kent for $5,300 for failure to appear on a possession of a dangerous weapon, and false statements charges.

Officers said while taking him into custody they allegedly found a small piece of tinfoil in his hand that contained a fentanyl pill. Police said the man then started showing signs of drug use and was struggling to stand. He was placed in a safe seated position, after which more fentanyl pills and a baggie of meth were allegedly found on him.

Firefighters then arrived and provided aid. Police said the man allegedly admitted to smoking seven ‘blues’ or Fentanyl pills before police arrived. Police also found a stolen gun.

Kent PD said the man was taken to the hospital, got treatment, and was medically cleared to be booked. Kent PD also said the man has several warrants to clear up in various cities before being released.

Police said the man has two felonies, 31 gross misdemeanors, and 17 misdemeanor convictions, including the new charge of possessing a stolen gun.

Kent PD also added that those who need help with drugs or alcohol can find information for treatment here.

“We see a lot of overdoses. He is very lucky that our resident called 911 and he was detained by police,” said Kent PD.

