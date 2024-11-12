Kent police arrest man after domestic violence incident involving wife, children

A Kent man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening her life, according to the Kent Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 11000 block of Kent Kangley Road after a witness reported suspicious activity at a neighboring unit.

En route to the call, 911 upgraded the incident to a possible stabbing, prompting additional officers to respond.

An officer spoke with the victim, a 44-year-old resident of Kent, who said that her 47-year-old husband had attacked her.

She recounted that during an argument, he grabbed her by the hair, dragged her through the apartment, and threatened to kill her.

She added that he bit her hand, then armed himself with an edged weapon and continued to make death threats.

Family members, including the couple’s adult children, attempted to intervene, partially separating the man from his wife.

During the altercation, the suspect reportedly punched his 18-year-old daughter in the stomach and face when she tried to defend her mother.

The scene was chaotic when officers arrived, and it was unclear if there were additional victims or the exact location of the suspect.

Officers followed the sound of screaming to a bedroom, where they found the suspect armed with an edged weapon.

As a juvenile male and a juvenile female held him to prevent him from leaving the room, officers were able to disarm and detain the man.

The suspect, identified as the victim’s husband, was booked into custody on two counts of domestic violence assault and one count of felony harassment for making threats to kill.

