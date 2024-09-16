Kent police arrest man after domestic violence incident, car chase, hit-and-run

Kent Police arrested a 30-year-old Renton man on September 12 after a domestic violence incident led to a police chase and hit-and-run accident.

Officers were dispatched around 6:57 p.m. to the 27400 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast following reports of a domestic dispute involving a weapon.

According to 911 callers, including the 26-year-old female victim, the altercation was happening near a Buick in a parking lot, and one person was reportedly armed.

When officers arrived, they were unable to reach the victim by phone and grew concerned that she may have been abducted when callers reported that the group had left in the Buick.

Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it, but the driver drove away.

For safety reasons, the officers discontinued the pursuit.

However, the King County Sheriff’s Office’s Guardian 1 helicopter tracked the vehicle and informed officers that it had crashed into another car near Southeast 272nd and 164th Avenue Southeast.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot but were quickly apprehended by Kent officers.

The suspect, who had violated a no-contact order by threatening the victim and coming to her home, was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with felony harassment, theft for stealing the victim’s dog, unlawful possession of a firearm, hit-and-run, and several other offenses.

Fortunately, no shots were fired during the incident, and both the victim and her dog are safe.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including violating a no-contact order and obstruction.

