Kent police arrest 72-year-old man after attempted carjacking and shooting near bar

Officers arrested a 72-year-old Seattle man last Thursday night after an attempted carjacking and shooting outside a bar on the 25400 block of 104th Avenue Southeast, according to the Kent Police Department.

The incident occurred around 10:39 p.m. when multiple patrol officers responded to 911 calls reporting a robbery attempt and gunfire.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect had tried to carjack a 46-year-old Kent woman, who was sitting in her car when the man opened her door, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her keys.

When she didn’t immediately comply, the suspect struck her in the head with the gun.

After the failed robbery, he fired two or three shots toward a crowd that had gathered outside the bar.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the gunfire, though the victim suffered minor injuries from being struck.

Witnesses described the suspect and the direction in which he ran away.

Officers immediately began searching the area.

Officer DeVar located the suspect at a nearby King County Metro bus shelter, and he and Officer Blowers placed the man into custody after he initially refused to comply with commands.

A handgun was found in the dirt near where the suspect had been sitting.

Following interviews with witnesses, the suspect was booked on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault for firing at the crowd, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect has a criminal history that includes prior felony convictions for burglary, robbery, and forgery.

