Kent officers fire at man in stolen U-Haul after chase ends in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A man in a stolen U-Haul led officers on a chase from Kent to SeaTac that ended in gunfire outside an apartment complex.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Kent officer spotted a stolen U-Haul truck heading west on West Meeker Street. Officers tried to pull the truck over, but the man behind the wheel refused to stop and started trying to get away, according to Kent Police.

As officers chased the truck toward Kent’s West Hill, other officers put out spike strips, which punctured the fleeing truck’s front tires. Though the truck’s tires were deflating, the driver kept going and eventually pulled into an apartment complex in the 3700 block of South 182nd Street in SeaTac.

Determined to get away, the suspect drove to the back of the building — over grass and through a fence — before hitting a tree and a retaining wall, finally ending his wild ride.

Shortly after, officers announced over the radio that shots had been fired.

Though the investigation is in the early stages, Kent Police said they believe two officers fired at the suspect, a 19-year-old Seattle man, but he was not hit.

The man was arrested and booked for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police. He may be charged with additional crimes as the investigation unfolds.

At this point, investigators believe the driver was the only one in the stolen U-Haul and there are no other suspects.

As is standard in officer-involved shootings, an outside agency — in this case, the Valley Independent Investigative Team — will conduct the investigation.

Both officers who fired at the suspect will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard in such situations.





