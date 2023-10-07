Kent officers find woman dead after her car goes into ravine

KENT, Wash. — Kent officers found a woman dead in her car after it went into a ravine on Saturday around 1:55 a.m.

The Kent Police Department said the crash happened near South 208th Street and 96 Avenue South.

When officers got there, they found the car and had to cut through the brush to get to it.

Kent PD said the driver was a 26-year-old woman from Federal Way. She was the only one in the car.

Witnesses said she was speeding westbound on South 212 before her car went off the road.

Kent Police Traffic Investigators are collecting evidence and trying to figure out what happened.

If you have any information call the Kent PD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov with case number 23-13487.

