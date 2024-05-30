Kent officers detain and help knife-wielding man

KENT, Wash. — Kent patrol officers responded to a routine welfare check at an apartment complex on the East Hill around 9 p.m. earlier this week that quickly turned chaotic.

According to the Kent Police Department, a woman called 911 to request help, but would not answer questions or give a reason for the call. At some point during the call, she indicated that a certain car in the parking lot was involved.

Patrol officers found the car with one man inside. They approached it and introduced themselves as Kent police before a man exited holding a silver knife. The man, a 23-year-old from Kent, was yelling that he wanted the officers to shoot him and refused their commands to drop the knife.

Officers kept their distance and repeatedly told the man to put the knife down. He eventually dropped it to the ground, only to quickly grab another knife from his waistband. As he pulled out the second knife, he reportedly yelled at the officers to kill him and began to walk toward officers.

The officers were in a good position of cover and again told him to drop the second knife. He then dropped the second knife, which the officer kicked out of the area. However, the man then pulled a third knife and started to yell that he was hearing voices.

After officers had convinced the man to drop the third knife, they feared that he may have been armed with additional knives, and were concerned that he wouldn’t follow instructions to stop coming toward them. He was given warnings that if he continued to advance, he would be shocked with a stun gun.

When he refused to follow officers’ directions, he was eventually shocked with a stun gun, and officers took him into custody.

The man’s mother told officers that her son’s ongoing mental health issues had spiked that day for unknown reasons. Before officers arrived, he had been smashing items inside the home and had told her he was hearing voices. Since the man’s mother said that she wanted to get him help and he was in destructive and in danger of hurting himself, he was taken to a local hospital.

The Kent Police Department praised the officers involved for using techniques to de-escalate the situation.

©2024 Cox Media Group