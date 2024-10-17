Kent officer receives rare award for action taken during seaplane crash on Lake Meridian

KENT, Wash. — On Oct. 11, Kent Police Officer Taylor Burns was awarded the department’s highest award for bravery during the seaplane crash on Lake Meridian.

With the Kent mayor and Councilmembers present, the Kent police chief presented the Medal of Honor award at the council’s meeting.

The department policy for the award reads:

The Medal of Honor is the highest award presented by the department. It shall be awarded only in those exceptional cases where employees perform an act of heroism that is above and beyond the normal call of duty and is performed at extreme risk of personal safety.

Officer Burns is only the second Kent officer to receive this award.

The citation reads:

Medal of Honor Presented to Officer Taylor Burns On August 24, 2024, dispatch advised of a plane crash at Lake Meridian. A landing sea plane had hit the water, flipping upside down and submerging the cockpit underwater. Officer Burns, one of the first to arrive on scene, jumped into a private boat along with firefighters. Being the first to arrive at the plane, Officer Burns stripped off his gear and uniform to jump into the water. He and a firefighter found the cockpit of the plane still closed and intact. They took turns holding their breath and diving underwater, attempting to break the glass. The rain, wind, cold water, and leaking fuel creating a difficult environment on the lake. Without any water or rescue gear, Officer Burns did not hesitate to risk his own safety to rescue the pilot. After their combined efforts, 18 minutes from the time of crash, they were able to break the glass and Officer Burns pulled the pilot from the plane. Hauling him from the water and on to the Kent Police Department boat that had arrived to help, lifesaving efforts were able to begin. Medics performed CPR and were able to get a pulse back, transferring him to Harborview for additional medical attention. Officer Taylor Burn’s act of heroism and quick thinking directly led to the rescue of the pilot from a dire scene. — On behalf of Kent Police Department - Chief Rafael Padilla

The pilot did not survive the crash but the family acknowledged the efforts from first responders.

“We thank our friends and neighbors for their heroic call to action, as well as the professionalism shown by Puget Sound Fire and Rescue and the Kent Police, who risked their lives to help our beloved father and husband. Because of their combined efforts, and the amazing care provided by the staff at Harborview Medical Center, we were given a few more days with him.”





©2024 Cox Media Group