Kent mayor joins police in search for suspected bank robber

KENT, Wash. — Kent Mayor Dana Ralph went beyond the call of duty when she helped police search for a robber Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Ralph was getting a ride from a meeting with Kent Police chief Rafael Padilla, when they heard officers flooded downtown Kent.

Moments earlier, a suspect allegedly tried to rob a bank teller near the Kent Police station. The teller pushed the alarm, and the robber took off.

As the robber was leaving the bank, he spotted a woman at the bank’s ATM. The robber went up to the woman and forced her to withdraw $300 from her bank account.

Police and the mayor were already swarming the area with K9 officers and a police helicopter.

Two officers on foot spotted the robber running from two employee of a nearby business towards the library.

He was quickly arrested, and police recovered three $100 bills.

During their investigation, police learned the man also tried to steal $2,000 worth of luggage from a business along 1st Avenue South. The two people who were chasing the suspect were employees of the store where the luggage was stolen.

The 27-year old Kent man was booked into the Regional Justice Center for two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft.

