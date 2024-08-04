Kent man with over 12 convictions arrested in Des Moines for stolen car, gun possession

DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines Police responded to a call on Friday about a man found passed out in a car, which was believed to be stolen.

When police arrived and approached the car, the man did not answer the officer’s calls before reaching for a gun.

The suspect then tried to drive off but hit spike strips before crashing into a boulder.

With the car disabled, the man jumped out and forced himself into a nearby home through an open garage.

Police say the suspect briefly fought with the homeowner when police shot the man with a taser.

After being handcuffed, police searched the car and found a stolen gun.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested for suspicion of driving a stolen car, burglary and unlawful possession of a gun.

Police said the suspect had over a dozen felony convictions and active warrants at the time of his arrest.

