Kent man charged with attempted kidnapping of young girl

KENT, Wash. — A Kent man has been charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly trying to abduct a young girl at the Meridian Green Apartments in the 11300 block of Southeast Kent-Kangley Road in Kent.

Hayder Hasan Albu Mohammed, 40, was arrested on July 16 following a response by Kent police officers and the alert actions of three young girls.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred around 8 p.m.

Resident Marianne Del Rosario reported that a man, later identified as Mohammed, attempted to abduct a six-year-old girl who was playing in the complex.

Three young girls who live in the complex witnessed the incident and flagged down the arriving officers.

The girls told police that Mohammed, wearing a sleeveless black shirt and plaid pajamas, had tried to take the 6-year-old against her will.

They saw Mohammed gripping her hand tightly and attempting to leave the area.

When confronted by the girls, Mohammed allegedly told them to “shut up and walk away,” but they persisted, and the 6-year-old’s brother called out for her to come home.

The situation escalated when Mohammed picked up the 6-year-old and started to run.

The girls chased him, with one recording the incident on her cell phone.

Mohammed eventually put the 6-year-old down but continued to hold her hand until the girls intervened and took her back to her home.

Shortly after, Mohammed approached the 6-year-old’s home and handed over small toy-like objects to her family, speaking in a language they did not understand.

Kent police officers arrived and found Mohammed walking quickly away from the scene and detained him.

He had scratches on his arms, which appeared to be defensive wounds. He may have also been under the influence.

Through an Arabic interpreter, Mohammed claimed he had asked the 6-year-old to help him with his prayer beads and denied any wrongdoing.

Bail was set at $250,000.

©2024 Cox Media Group