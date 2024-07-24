Kent father says man tried to kidnap his 7-year-old daughter through a bathroom window

KENT, Wash. — An attempted kidnapping rattles a Kent community, after police say a man tried to pull a 7-year-old girl through her bathroom window.

Kent police responded to home on East James Street around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

The father of the victim told KIRO 7 his family had just gotten home from the lake and took turns showering.

He says his daughter was in the bathroom when a man started talking to her through the window. The man allegedly threatened to kill her.

Kent police say the suspect then pulled the girl’s hair and tried to take her through the window.

The victim’s father said his daughter called for help. Investigators say the man ran away in an unknown direction.

Multiple K9 teams, Kent Officers, and the King County Sheriff’s Guardian 1 helicopter searched for the suspect, but he was not located.

The victim’s father believes the suspect staked out their home a days before it happened. He explained that the screen on the window was removed, the lightbulb right outside of the window was gone, and a cooler was propped up where the suspect was standing.

Police describe the suspect as a man who is 5′6″ to 5′9″ tall, on the thinner side, and bald with some facial hair. He was wearing a blue hoodie.

If you believe you have caught the suspect on video or have any other information about the suspect or this incident, please send a message to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call the Kent PD Tip Line 253-856-5808.

