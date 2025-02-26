Kennewick barista staves off armed robbery with gun of her own

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

In all likeliness, the robber probably thought this would be an easy heist.

A teenage Kennewick suspect allegedly tried to rob a coffee stand by crawling through the drive-thru window and flashing a pistol at the barista, according to The Tri-City Herald.

The barista on duty at the Wake Up Call coffee shop was initially suspicious after noticing a car circling her stand at approximately 5:30 a.m. Shortly after that, the 17-year-old robbery suspect approached the stand and crawled through the drive-thru window, causing the barista to back away from the register.

The suspect took the money, then approached the barista, gun in hand. What he probably didn’t expect was the barista pulling a gun herself.

Kennewick barista uses legal gun to counter her robber

Once the robber pointed the gun at her, she fired at the robber. The suspect fell to the floor while the barista ran out the back door unharmed.

The suspect, who was also not hurt, escaped to a waiting car, which was reported as stolen from Richland earlier in the day. The Pasco Police Department was already searching for the teen suspect, as he was allegedly involved in another robbery.

He was found and arrested, and now faces charges of first-degree robbery, assault and illegal possession of a firearm. His name has not been released.

The suspect is being held at a local juvenile center.





