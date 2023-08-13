K-9 Eddie helps Pierce County deputies track 2 armed suspects

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies helped track down two armed suspects near Frederickson with a little help from K-9 Eddie.

Officials say the two suspects stole a water truck from a home on 162nd Street Court East and 66th Avenue.

The owner’s brother told 911 the suspects shot at him and he fired back as they drove away in the truck. Deputies arrived to find the truck unoccupied in the middle of the road.

Witnesses saw the suspects jump several fences and K-9 Eddie tracked them to an old pickup truck they were hiding in. Both suspects were arrested.

Deputies say they were able to find the stolen water truck because it had an AirTag in it.

While the victim’s brother said shots were fired, no gun was found.

