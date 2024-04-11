Just a hunch: Deputy finds missing child who was subject of Amber Alert

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A Kitsap County deputy says he was doing what anyone else in law enforcement would do when he brought an Amber Alert case to an end — solely on a hunch.

Body camera video shows Deputy Josh Buonvino and his roadside encounter as he confronted a missing boy’s mother Shannon Isbell.

Officials said the woman, who is the boy’s mother, does not have custody of the child.

Buonvino said he had a run-in with Isbell two weeks ago in Seabeck, but she wasn’t doing anything illegal at the time.

However, once the Amber Alert notification went out and despite being off-duty, Buonvino decided to follow his instincts and return to where he once spotted her.

Those suspicions paid off.

When Isbell tried to drive off, Buonvino said he grabbed the car’s shifter, making the car stall.

Buonvino took Isbell into custody and made sure the child who he said was with her, was safe.

The 4-year-old boy was returned to his family.

Isbell was taken to the Kitsap County Jail facing kidnapping and burglary charges.