Judge says Kohberger trial will ‘likely’ start in August

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — There’s a good chance that Bryan Kohberger’s quadruple trial will begin this summer.

Ada County Judge Steve Hippler heard arguments Wednesday morning about whether it should be postponed.

“As of now, I would tell you that it’s likely that you’re going to trial on the date that is indicated,” Judge Hippler said after hearing arguments from both sides.

Kohberger is accused of killing Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus home in November 2022. All four attended the University of Idaho.

Kohberger’s team pushed for the delay back on May 20 in a 40-page motion, stating they want more time to prepare because of the large amount of media attention the case has been receiving.

During Wednesday’s hearing, his defense pointed to the disclosure of previously unreleased case details in an episode of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ and expressed concerns about an upcoming docuseries on Amazon Prime.

“A continuance may be the best way the court can protect Mr. Kohberger,” Anne Taylor, who is leading Kohberger’s defense team, said.

Prosecutor Josh Hurwitt, however, said it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this case will continue to get attention and that it isn’t an excuse to postpone the trial.

“It puts us at the whim of the media. Every time there is a breaking story, a new book, or a documentary, are we going to continue the trial indefinitely?” he asked Judge Hippler.

The defense also raised concerns about reviewing evidence and struggling to get interviews with potential witnesses.

“We have to review all discovery to present a full defense. We cannot present what we are not aware of,” Taylor said.

Hurwitt told the judge that having adequate time to prepare a defense is different from having unlimited time, noting that Kohberger has a mitigation expert and various other experts working on his case.

Judge Hippler said he would issue a written ruling on the trial timing “soon” but didn’t specify a time frame.

As it stands, if an extension is not granted, jury selection would begin on July 30 and the trial would start on August 11.

©2025 Cox Media Group