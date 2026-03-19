Judge finds probable cause for murder in Rainier Beach shooting; Teen suspect had prior gun case

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The 15-year-old boy arrested for the fatal shooting of two Rainier Beach High School students back in January had a court date Wednesday afternoon, but he decided not to attend.

In the boy’s absence, Judge Tanya Thorp found there is probable cause for two counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“The state is requesting the court detain him due to him posing a threat to community safety, based on the facts alleged in the superform. This is a very significant violent case, which alleges the respondent shot at very close range … two students who were standing at the bus stop after school,” King County Deputy Prosecutor Diana Chen said.

Judge Thorp agreed and ordered the boy to be held in secure detention, at least for now, and that he have no contact with the victims’ families. Charges could come by week’s end.

“The investigation with Seattle Police continues, and we anticipate getting a case referral for a charging decision by Friday,” Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Suspect in Rainier Beach shooting was on supervision for prior gun case

It was also revealed in court that the suspect was under juvenile court supervision on an unrelated gun case at the time of the shooting.

Finally, a determination has to be made, assuming charges are filed, about whether the case should be handled in juvenile court or adult court.

“When someone is 16 or 17, they automatically, under state law, go to adult court, although the judges still have the option, under case law, to sentence a juvenile to the same range they would have received as a juvenile,” McNerthney said. “If someone is 15 or 14, prosecutors make their case. The defense makes their case, and it’s up to a judge to determine if that case moves to adult court.”

Prosecutors have until March 20 to file charges. If they do, an arraignment is preliminarily scheduled for March 23.

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