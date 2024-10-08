Jordan Kyrou scores twice as Blues spoil Kraken’s home opener with 3-2 win

SEATTLE, Wash. — (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored two goals less than two minutes apart late in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, 3-2.

Philip Broberg also scored for St. Louis, his goal sandwiched between the two by Kyrou. All three goals came in a span of 1 minute, 55 seconds.

Justin Faulk picked up assists on the first two goals. Robert Thomas, Dylan Holloway and Alexandre Texier also had assists.

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen scored two minutes apart early in the second period for the Kraken.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 30 saves. Philipp Grubauer had 22 saves for Seattle.

Takeaways

Blues: Kyrou led the Blues with 31 goals last season, but is already off to a faster start. His first one last year came in St. Louis’ second game. It took another eight games to tally his second.

Kraken: Tuesday’s game was the fourth season opener in team history, but the first one on home ice. It also was the first time Seattle has taken the initial lead in an opener.

Key moment

St. Louis got the go-ahead goal just 20 seconds after tying the game. After the Blues won a faceoff at center ice, Texier found Kyrou streaking down the right wing side, and Kyrou easily beat Grubauer on a wrist shot.

Key stat

The Blues had 13 shots on goal, all of which were saved by Grubauer, before Kyrou finally broke through. During that 1:55 span of the second period, they scored on three of four shots. For the game, Seattle outshot St. Louis, 32-25.

Up next

The Blues continue a season-opening three-game road trip on Thursday at San Jose. The Kraken visit Minnesota on Saturday to start a three-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

©2024 Cox Media Group