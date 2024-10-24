Jet-powered rescue boats coming to Orting

ORTING, Wash. — Orting Valley Fire and Rescue and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue are the first in the state to get jet-powered boats.

The boats will be dedicated to the Orting community and will be used by both departments.

Both departments are fully trained in how to operate the boats and see the new model as a significant improvement to their current capabilities.

The jet-powered boats can move at full speed in as little as 3 inches of water compared to the 12 inches required for the other boats.

Both department teams said the new boats were proven invaluable during highly technical swiftwater rescue calls.

The boats will be housed at Station 40 and Station 71.

The City of Orting is nestled between the Puyallup River and the Carbon River in Pierce County.

