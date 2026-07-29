Jeff Bezos in talks to buy 30% stake in Liverpool FC

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, could soon have a stake in one of the world’s most famous soccer clubs.

Bezos is reportedly in talks to join an investor group eyeing a 30% stake in English Premier League powerhouse Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group. Fenway Sports Group currently owns the Boston Red Sox, RFK Racing, and Boston Common Golf in addition to Liverpool.

The proposed deal reportedly values the club at around $6 billion. The group, led by businessman Amit Bhatia, is pursuing a 30% stake for $1.8 billion. Bhatia is a founder and managing director of AyBe Capital Advisers. He is also the former co-owner of the soccer club, the Queens Park Rangers.

According to Sky Sports, Bezos “has held discussions” about joining Bhatia’s group, although no decision has been made. Fenway Sports Group has confirmed it has discussed the deal with the investor group, but failed to confirm whether or not Bezos is involved. No deal has been finalized.

Bezos, 62, was previously speculated as a potential buyer of the Seattle Seahawks before the Paul G. Allen estate announced earlier this month it reached an agreement to sell the team to a group led by the Khosla family for more than $9.6 billion. The deal is expected to be approved by NFL owners in late August, according to ESPN.

Liverpool, a 134-year-old franchise, is known as one of the Premier League’s six iconic clubs.

According to Forbes, Bezos has an estimated net worth of $243 billion.

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